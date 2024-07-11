Guardians vs Tigers, July 11, 2024: Viewing Guide, Odds, Predictions, and More





In the Guardians vs Tigers game, the Detroit Tigers face off against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Comerica Park. The Tigers, sitting at 44-49, are looking to capitalize on their recent momentum, having eked out a narrow 5-4 victory on Wednesday. Matt Vierling came through big with a home run and three RBIs, powering the Tigers’ offense. Riley Greene continues to impress this season, with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs. On the mound, Jack Flaherty will take the ball, holding a 5-5 record and a solid 3.24 ERA.

The Guardians, currently 57-34, need to tighten their game as the AL Central race heats up. With Angel Martinez contributing a hit and two RBIs recently, and Jose Ramirez delivering a strong season with 23 home runs and 77 RBIs, Cleveland’s offense looks formidable. However, their recent loss against the Dodgers saw Spencer Howard struggle, allowing six runs in just 2.2 innings.

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

Time: 1:10 pm ET

1:10 pm ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) TV : FuboTV, DirecTV (Channel 663)

: FuboTV, DirecTV (Channel 663) Streaming : ESPN app, MLB TV

: ESPN app, MLB TV Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Detroit), WTAM 1100 (Cleveland)

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+150) / Guardians +1.5 (-185)

Tigers -1.5 (+150) / Guardians +1.5 (-185) Moneyline: Tigers -130 / Guardians +110

Tigers -130 / Guardians +110 Total: Over/Under (8) Tigers +100 Guardians -120

Over/Under (8)

Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

The Tigers are expected to find success, particularly against Spencer Howard, who has struggled consistently. With Jack Flaherty on the mound for Detroit, this game could lean heavily in the Tigers’ favor. Expect consistent offense from the Tigers early on, propelling them to a win. Look for the final score to be around a 6-3 Detroit victory.

This game holds broader implications for the AL Central standings. The Detroit Tigers are aiming to climb out of their current position, and every win counts as the season progresses. On the player milestone front, keep an eye on Riley Greene who is looking to increase his home run tally. Additionally, Jose Ramirez is another player to watch as he continues to add to his impressive stats in this campaign.