Guardians vs Tigers, July 29, 2024: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Predictions

Guardians vs Tigers. The Cleveland Guardians head to Comerica Park on Monday to face the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a crucial series. Both teams vie to solidify their standings, with the Tigers holding a 52-55 record and the Guardians sitting at 63-42.

Recent performances have highlighted offensive struggles for Cleveland, scoring only 7 runs in their last three games. Detroit, on the other hand, has shown resilience, winning four of their last six when scoring 4 or more runs.

Guardians vs Tigers

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

  • TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, DirecTV (channel 663)
  • Streaming: MLB.TV, Bally Sports app
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (Tigers), WTAM 1100 (Guardians)
  • Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers +100 | Guardians -120
  • Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-170) | Guardians -1.5 (+143)
  • Total: Over/Under (7)
    • Tigers: Over (-110)
    • Guardians: Under (-110)
  • Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The odds are close, reflecting the tight nature of this matchup. Jack Flaherty takes the mound for Detroit with a solid 2.95 ERA this season, while Tanner Bibee starts for Cleveland with a 3.50 ERA. Given Flaherty’s recent home performances and Cleveland’s batting struggles, the Tigers have a slight edge.

Predicted score: Detroit 4, Cleveland 3.

Jack Flaherty Guardians vs Tigers

More

Detroit’s Riley Greene leads the team with 98 hits and has consistently delivered at Comerica Park. Matt Vierling is on a hitting streak at home against AL Central rivals, and Spencer Torkelson has been effective hitting doubles recently.

As for Cleveland, Jose Ramirez is their catalyst, with 110 hits and 82 RBI this season, which will be vital for the Guardians’ offense. The series opens with high stakes for both teams as they aim to climb in the standings.

Written by Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

