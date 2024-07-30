Guardians vs Tigers July 30, 2024: Predictions, Picks, and How to Watch

Guardians vs Tigers: The Detroit Tigers (52-56) are set to face the Cleveland Guardians (64-42) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Comerica Park. The Guardians are coming off an 8-4 win against the Tigers where Jose Ramirez hit two home runs and Tanner Bibee had a solid six-inning start. The Tigers need to rebound from their slow start in the previous game to avoid falling further behind in their division race.

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

TV: Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663)

Bally Sports, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming: Available on fuboTV, ESPN, and MLB.tv.

Available on fuboTV, ESPN, and MLB.tv. Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit) | 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland)

97.1 The Ticket (Detroit) | 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland) Time: 1:10 pm ET

1:10 pm ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

MoneyLine: Tigers +118 | Guardians -140

Tigers +118 | Guardians -140 Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-140) |Guardians -1.5 (+118)

Tigers +1.5 (-140) |Guardians -1.5 (+118) Total: Over/Under (8.5) runs Tigers: Under (-120) Guardians: Over (+100)

Over/Under (8.5) runs Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

It’s likely the Detroit Tigers will find success in this matchup. Gavin Williams struggled in his last start against Detroit, and the Guardians haven’t provided him much run support. Expect the Tigers to capitalize on this and rack up five or six runs, securing a win on the money line.

Recent Form and Key Matchup Insights

The Tigers are looking to turn things around after losing the first game of the series. They have shown resilience in recent day games, winning seven of their last eight following a loss. This trend bodes well as they aim to capitalize on Gavin Williams’ recent struggles. Williams, who has an ERA of 5.23 over his last three starts, struggled against the Tigers previously, giving up several runs and not receiving much run support from the Guardians’ lineup.

Key players for Detroit include Riley Greene and Wenceel Perez. Greene has been a standout performer this season, hitting 17 home runs and driving in 51 RBIs. Perez also contributed significantly in the last game with a home run, showcasing his potential to impact the series further.

The Guardians, however, have a formidable lineup with players like Jose Ramirez, who is not only coming off a two-homer game but also leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Guardians’ offense has been consistent, as evidenced by their recent victory where they managed to score eight runs, demonstrating their capability to capitalize on pitching weaknesses.

This series against the Guardians is crucial for Detroit as they aim to improve their standings before meeting the Kansas City Royals next. Keep an eye on any milestones or records that players could be nearing as the season progresses.