Guardians vs Tigers, July 9, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Guide





Guardians vs Tigers takes center stage on Tuesday at Comerica Park. Both teams aim to build momentum in this mid-season clash, with the Guardians (56-33) seeking to maintain their lead in the AL Central and the Tigers (43-48) hoping to climb back into the playoff hunt. Detroit recently swept the Reds, clinching a morale-boosting win in the series opener against Cleveland.

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Streaming: ESPN+

Time: 6:40 PM, July 9, 2024

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -145 / Guardians +120

Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-135) / Guardians -1.5 (+110)

Over/Under: (8.5) Tigers +100 / Guardians -120

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The starting pitching matchup highlights Ben Lively for Cleveland, with an impressive 3.14 ERA this season, against Detroit’s Kenta Maeda, struggling with a 6.71 ERA. While the Tigers have shown resilience recently, the Guardians’ bullpen strength and superior overall record might edge them out in this matchup. Prediction: Guardians win, 5-3.

More

José Ramírez continues to be a key player for the Guardians, leading in hits (93), home runs (23), and RBIs (76). For the Tigers, Riley Greene is the standout performer with 17 home runs and a .258 batting average. Both teams will look to these players to deliver crucial performances as they vie to set the tone for the remainder of the season.

