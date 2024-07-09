in Tigers Notes

Guardians vs Tigers, July 9, 2024: Predictions, Odds, and Viewing Guide

170 Views


Table of contents

Guardians vs Tigers takes center stage on Tuesday at Comerica Park. Both teams aim to build momentum in this mid-season clash, with the Guardians (56-33) seeking to maintain their lead in the AL Central and the Tigers (43-48) hoping to climb back into the playoff hunt. Detroit recently swept the Reds, clinching a morale-boosting win in the series opener against Cleveland.

Guardians vs Tigers

How to Watch the Guardians vs Tigers

  • TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Detroit
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Time: 6:40 PM, July 9, 2024

Guardians vs Tigers Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers -145 / Guardians +120
  • Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-135) / Guardians -1.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under: (8.5) Tigers +100 / Guardians -120

Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

The starting pitching matchup highlights Ben Lively for Cleveland, with an impressive 3.14 ERA this season, against Detroit’s Kenta Maeda, struggling with a 6.71 ERA. While the Tigers have shown resilience recently, the Guardians’ bullpen strength and superior overall record might edge them out in this matchup. Prediction: Guardians win, 5-3.

More

José Ramírez continues to be a key player for the Guardians, leading in hits (93), home runs (23), and RBIs (76). For the Tigers, Riley Greene is the standout performer with 17 home runs and a .258 batting average. Both teams will look to these players to deliver crucial performances as they vie to set the tone for the remainder of the season.

For more updates on the Detroit Tigers, visit Detroit Sports Nation.

Additionally, follow the latest updates directly on Detroit Tigers Notes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Parker Meadows

Detroit Tigers Get Bad News Regarding Parker Meadows