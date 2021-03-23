Gunshots fired during MMA event caught on video shot by former UFC fighter

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from TMZ Sports, quite the scene took place this past weekend during an MMA event that was held in Lake Worth Beach, Florida when a brawl in the crowd erupted and a man eventually pulled out a gun and fired it.

The video below, which was recorded by former UFC fighter Hector Lombard, shows the giant brawl and the man pull out a gun and fire it into the air.

Check it out.

*****WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE!!! PLEASE ADJUST YOUR VOLUME ACCORDINGLY!!!*****

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" src="https://share.tmz.com/videos/2021-03-22-032221-amateur-fight-1057428/" width="560" height="395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

From TMZ Sports:

Unclear how the brawl started … but as several groups of people engaged in fighting, one man opened up a bag, pulled out a handgun and fired it into the air — apparently hoping the gunshot would scare everyone into behaving.

But, watch the clip … there are people watching the fights on the balcony, directly above the shooter — and it’s a miracle no one was hit!

We heard at least one shot — but cops say at least TWO shots were fired into the air. “This guy just shot his handgun in the middle of a melee at an amateur show,” Lombard posted on IG … “Shameful and pathetic cowardly behavior ruined a great night of fights.” When officials arrived on-scene, paramedics treated multiple individuals who were injured in the brawl portion of the incident.Luckily, nobody was hurt worse in what was clearly a pretty crazy night in Florida!