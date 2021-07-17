Gunshots heard at Nationals Park in Washington, players and fans scramble for shelter [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, gunshots were heard at Nationals Park during Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Following the shots, the players left the field and fans scrambled for shelter as they were told by the public address announcer to remain inside the stadium.

Fans were eventually evacuated after a shooting incident occurred outside of Nationals Park.

According to the Metro Police, at least one person was shot outside of the stadium.

UPDATE: Federal law enforcement is now saying that two people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington DC and that there is no longer a threat.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.