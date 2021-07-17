Gunshots heard at Nationals Park in Washington, players and fans scramble for shelter [Video]

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, gunshots were heard at Nationals Park during Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Following the shots, the players left the field and fans scrambled for shelter as they were told by the public address announcer to remain inside the stadium.

BREAKING: Gunshots heard at Nationals Park in Washington DC; Fans running, players have left the field, shooting may have been outside stadium pic.twitter.com/K2MJl7l7FV — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021

Fans were eventually evacuated after a shooting incident occurred outside of Nationals Park.

BREAKING: Fans now being evacuated from Nationals Park in Washington DC after an incident occurred outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/9SIVP8pWGZ — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021

According to the Metro Police, at least one person was shot outside of the stadium.

BREAKING: Shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington DC leaves at least 1 injured; Fans told to exit stadium, Metro Police say it is an ‘active situation’ pic.twitter.com/9chxkL14cV — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021

UPDATE: Federal law enforcement is now saying that two people were shot outside of Nationals Park in Washington DC and that there is no longer a threat.

BREAKING: Federal law enforcement sources say 2 people were shot outside Nationals Park in Washington DC, no ongoing threat — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021