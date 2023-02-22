Guru believes ‘payoff could be HUGE’ if Detroit Lions select QB Anthony Richardson

As the NFL offseason heats up, the Detroit Lions find themselves in an interesting situation at the quarterback position. Jared Goff has cemented himself as QB1 for the Lions, but the team may look to draft a quarterback to develop and groom for the future. NFL Draft guru Daniel Jeremiah believes that if the Lions select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 18 pick in the upcoming draft, the payoff could be HUGE.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Lions are in the midst of building a Super Bowl contender under new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. They have several needs to address, and one of those needs could eventually be the quarterback position. While Jared Goff has played well, there are questions about his future with the team past his current contract, which goes through the 2024 season. Adding a developmental quarterback like Anthony Richardson could provide insurance for the Lions and give them a potential star for the future.

Daniel Jeremiah Thinks Payoff Could Be HUGE if Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson

NFL Draft guru Daniel Jeremiah believes that the Lions could strike gold if they select Anthony Richardson with the No. 18 pick in the upcoming draft. Jeremiah sees Richardson as a raw but talented prospect who could benefit from sitting behind Jared Goff and learning from him. Jeremiah also notes that Richardson's mobility and arm strength make him an intriguing option for the Lions.

“The Lions have the perfect situation for Richardson as he enters the league,” Jeremiah said in his most recent 2023 NFL mock draft. “He can sit behind Jared Goff for at least a year and then provide the rewards that come from building a team around a quarterback playing on his rookie contract.”

Anthony Richardson by the Numbers

Anthony Richardson had an impressive 2022 season at the University of Florida.

He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

His completion percentage was 53.8%.

He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson displayed impressive mobility and athleticism for a quarterback.

Although he may need some work on his accuracy and decision-making, there's no denying his potential.

Bottom Line: Lions GM Brad Holmes Has an Important Decision to Make

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a crucial decision to make regarding the team's quarterback situation. He must decide if he wants to give Jared Goff a contract extension, or if he believes the right move would be to select a developmental QB like Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the Lions not projected to be picking very high in future drafts, this could be the smart move to make. Richardson could benefit from learning behind Goff and developing his game, and the Lions could have a potential star for the future. While it remains to be seen what Holmes will do, the potential payoff of selecting Richardson could be huge for the Lions.