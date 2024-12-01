Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State

Moments after Michigan completed one of the biggest upsets in The Game's history, defeating No. 2 Ohio State 13-10, Gus Johnson of Fox Sports made a comment that quickly caught the attention of fans. The “Big Noon Saturday” announcer, known for his colorful commentary, took a trip down memory lane and offered a backhanded compliment to Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore.

As the cameras showed Moore celebrating with his team following the stunning victory, Johnson delivered this remark: “Sherrone Moore says, ‘We didn’t cheat… this time!'” The comment was a reference to the sign-stealing scandal that plagued Michigan last season, which involved now-disgraced former staffer Connor Stalions. Johnson’s attempt at humor seemed to bring up the scandal, although the Wolverines' victory was focused on their hard-earned win on the field.

"SHERRONE MOORE SAYS WE DIDN'T CHEAT THIS TIME!" – Gus Johnson 🏈🎙️https://t.co/78XAQh90Wc https://t.co/ESNOgGejwr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2024

Despite the awkward timing, Johnson’s comment did highlight Michigan’s ability to rebound from the controversy. Sherrone Moore, now firmly entrenched as the Wolverines' head coach, improved to 2-0 against Ohio State after taking over as acting head coach last year.

The win over Ohio State will go down as one of the most memorable upsets in recent college football history, but Johnson's backhanded compliment—whether intentional or not—certainly added an interesting layer to the story. Michigan’s victory, however, is more than just about scandal; it’s about a team that has bounced back, with Moore leading them to another statement victory. For Michigan fans, it was a moment of redemption—and for Johnson, a reminder that some comments might not land as intended.