Hail Yes! Hosts Weigh In on Wolverines vs. Texas Showdown – “This Matchup is Risky”





In a recent episode of ‘Hail Yes!’ hosts Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin discuss the Wolverines’ recent win as well as their upcoming matchup against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Sabin praised the Wolverines’ defense but criticized their offense, stating, “I think the offense was not a well-oiled machine as we expected, and the defense was pretty solid for three quarters.” Garcia agreed, acknowledging that the offense improved as the game went on.

As the conversation shifted to the upcoming game against Texas, Sabin highlighted the importance of Michigan’s defensive scheme against the Longhorns’ lineup. Sabin said, “The defensive scheme against Texas is going to be key, especially with their high-level quarterback and speedy receivers.”

Garcia added, “This matchup is risky; Texas has answers for pressure.”

There’s a split in opinions between Garcia and Sabin on the game’s outcome. Garcia predicts the Wolverines will cover the spread, while Sabin suggests a 10-point win for the Longhorns.



The Wolverines, riding a 16-game winning streak, face a tough test against the formidable Longhorns. As kickoff approaches, fans eagerly await to see how the Wolverines will fare.

Check out the ‘Hail Yes!’ episode below: