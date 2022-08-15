Halapoulivaati Vaitai leaves Detroit Lions practice for mystery reason

The Detroit Lions got some good news regarding Quintez Cephus and some potentially bad news regarding Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Monday.

First, Cephus returned to practice after missing some time with an injury. Cephus, who is considered to be a bubble player by some, will now be able to prove his worth over the next couple of weeks before the Lions have to make their final roster cuts.

Personally, I think Cephus will make the roster, especially with rookie WR Jameson Williams already being ruled out for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Please enable JavaScript Offensive line domination for the Detroit Lions?

Detroit Lions lose OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai during Monday’s practice

Cephus coming back to practice was the good news but the bad news (potentially) is that starting OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai reportedly left Monday’s practice early, though nobody really knows what the issue was.

Earlier in training camp, Vaitai said that the goal is for the Lions to have the best offensive line in the entire NFL.

“Obviously our goal is to be (the) top offensive line. I feel like our goal is to be the top rushing (team) in the league. That’s our goal, and then be the best offensive line protecting. That’s our goal. The rest will take care of itself if we protect or run,” Vaitai revealed.

“Our standard is really high as a unit. We want to be perfect so we can give Jared (Goff) some time to make his read, some checks,” he said. “Frank (Ragnow) does a really good job of of identifying the defense for us and helping us get in the right positions. So it’s really good. I feel like we’re working a lot, communicating with each other. It’s really good.”

Let’s hope that whatever is going on with Halapoulivaati Vaitai is something minor because it sure would be nice to see the Detroit Lions begin their season with their full offensive line intact.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

