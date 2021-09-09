Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson to come home to Detroit Lions

by

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson is coming home.

Birkett tweeted out just moments ago that “Johnson will be back at Ford Field for a game this fall. Johnson, who remains at odds with the organization over financial issues related to his bonus payback, is due to receive his Hall of Fame ring Sept. 26 at the Lions-Ravens game.”

Let’s go!

