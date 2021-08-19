Hamidou Diallo re-signs with Detroit Pistons

Restricted free-agent G/F Hamidou Diallo will be continuing his tenure in the Motor City.

He’s agreed to a two-year context extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski:

Restricted free agent G/F Hamidou Diallo has signed a two-year, $10.4M deal to stay with the Detroit Pistons, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 19, 2021

The contract is worth a reported $10.4 million.

He was acquired by the Pistons last season from Oklahoma City in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.