Hamidou Diallo re-signs with Detroit Pistons

Restricted free-agent G/F Hamidou Diallo will be continuing his tenure in the Motor City.

He’s agreed to a two-year context extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski:

The contract is worth a reported $10.4 million.

He was acquired by the Pistons last season from Oklahoma City in exchange for Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick.

