Handicapping the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Race

The Detroit Lions have a pivotal offseason ahead after the departure of Ben Johnson, who left the team to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell faces the critical task of finding a replacement for Johnson to lead the offense. As the Lions continue to evolve into an NFC powerhouse, finding the right offensive coordinator will be essential to keep the offensive momentum going. Let’s break down the top candidates for the job and their chances of stepping into Johnson’s shoes.

1) Tanner Engstrand (Lions Passing Game Coordinator) – 46% chance

Tanner Engstrand, in my humble opinion, is a very slight favorite to become the next offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Having spent three seasons as the Lions' passing game coordinator, Engstrand is already familiar with the team’s offensive philosophy and has worked closely with quarterback Jared Goff and other key players.

Engstrand's intimate knowledge of the offense makes him a strong internal candidate. He’s also seen as a potential rising star within the organization. While rumors swirl that he could follow Johnson to the Bears, it seems unlikely that Engstrand would take that route, given that the Bears wouldn't be offering him play-calling duties. Staying with the Lions presents Engstrand with the opportunity to keep working within a high-powered offense and, importantly, to call the plays himself.

2) Scottie Montgomery (Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach) – 44% chance

Scottie Montgomery, the Lions’ assistant head coach and running backs coach, is another strong internal option for Detroit’s next offensive coordinator. Montgomery’s experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level, particularly his time at Maryland from 2019-2020, makes him a viable candidate.

Beyond his experience, Montgomery is a huge asset in the Lions' locker room, known for his leadership and connection with players. His presence is felt by the team, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he becomes a head coach in the near future. He is respected by Dan Campbell, who could see him as a natural successor to Johnson.

3) Hank Fraley (Lions Offensive Line Coach) – 7% chance

Although Hank Fraley is the best offensive line coach on planet Earth, his chances of being promoted to offensive coordinator are relatively slim. Fraley has been integral to the Lions’ offensive success, particularly with the development of the offensive line and running game. His connection to Campbell, who is known for his emphasis on the line of scrimmage, could make Fraley a candidate.

There’s also the fact that Fraley has already interviewed for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position, which may indicate his desire to pursue other opportunities. If the Seahawks offer him a job, it would be surprising

Although Dan Campbell has expressed confidence in the in-house options for the offensive coordinator role, he has made it clear that he will also explore external candidates. However, given the familiarity and continuity within the current coaching staff, the likelihood of a major external hire seems minimal. The team will likely seek someone who understands the culture Campbell has built and can continue to build on the foundation laid by Johnson.

PREDICTING THE DETROIT LIONS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR FOR 2025

While there is plenty of internal talent to choose from, it seems that Tanner Engstrand will ultimately be the best fit to take over the offensive coordinator position. His experience with the team, understanding of the offense, and ability to work with the existing coaching staff make him the front-runner. Engstrand’s promotion would provide the continuity the Lions need to stay on track toward their Super Bowl aspirations. With the leadership of Campbell and Engstrand at the helm, the Lions should remain a competitive force in the NFC for years to come.

The Lions' next offensive coordinator is likely to carry the torch forward, keeping the team’s offensive firepower alive and thriving. The race is tight, but Engstrand’s familiarity with the system and the players positions him as the most likely candidate to take on the crucial role.