Michigan Now Knows Which Iowa QB It Faces Saturday

Iowa has settled its quarterback job in time for Michigan. Hank Brown is listed alone atop the Hawkeyes’ week four depth chart, with the “OR” that sat beside his name through the first three games now gone.

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The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) host the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 26, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It is the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams, and oddsmakers have already set an opening line on it. The winner carries an unbeaten record into the heart of the conference schedule, which puts College Football Playoff position on the table in week four.

Hank Brown Officially Named Iowa’s Starting QB Against Michigan

The HawkeyeFBNotes page posted Iowa’s updated depth chart for the week four matchup on the road against Michigan. Brown is listed ahead of Jeremy Hecklinski, which ends a quarterback rotation Iowa had carried on paper since the opener.

Brown made the decision an easy one against Northern Iowa. In the Hawkeyes’ 55-0 win on Saturday, Sept. 19, he went 12-for-12 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

What Michigan’s Defense Is Getting in Brown

Brown has played in all three games for Iowa this season. He has completed 72.6% of his passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and he has added 34 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, an average of 3.4 yards per attempt.

This is his second year in Iowa’s offense after he transferred in from Auburn. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, and he shapes up as a matchup problem for Michigan’s defense.

Kirk Ferentz Says Brown Has “Helped Himself”

After Iowa dominated Northern Iowa, head coach Kirk Ferentz made clear where the job stood. Speaking to reporters after the game, Ferentz said of Brown, “He’s helped himself with every opportunity.” If Michigan is going to beat Iowa on Saturday, the Wolverines will need to make him look pedestrian. If they cannot, Brown could carve up Michigan’s defense and it could be a long afternoon in Ann Arbor.