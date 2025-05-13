Hank Fraley Reveals Why He Decided to Stay with Lions

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley interviewed for the Seahawks OC role but chose to remain in Detroit. Here’s what his new title means for the team’s offense.

TL;DR

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Detroit Lions offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Hank Fraley confirmed he interviewed for the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job this offseason but ultimately chose to stay in Detroit. While acknowledging the experience was “great,” Fraley made it clear that Detroit is where he wanted to be. He also offered a wry take on his new title, saying, “It looks good on paper.”

Fraley Interviewed for a Bigger Role in Seattle

According to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Fraley was a candidate for Seattle’s open offensive coordinator position. While he didn’t land the job, the interview was more than just a formality — it was a legitimate opportunity for career growth.

But Fraley’s message was simple: Detroit was his preferred destination.

In an era where coaches bounce quickly for promotions, his commitment to the Lions’ vision — and to Dan Campbell’s staff — shouldn’t go unnoticed.

New Title, Same Job?

Fraley now holds the title of Run-Game Coordinator in addition to OL coach. When asked about the new designation, Fraley joked, “It looks good on paper.”

It’s unclear how much more power or influence comes with the label, but it at least reflects Campbell’s trust in Fraley’s system. Detroit’s run game was a top-10 unit in 2024 and a focal point of their offense — particularly behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

This new role could mean more formal input on scheme design, weekly game plans, or collaboration with new OC John Morton.

Why Fraley Matters to the Lions

The Lions’ offensive line has been one of the most consistent and dominant units in the league since Fraley took over in 2020. Under his guidance:

Penei Sewell has become an All-Pro.

has become an All-Pro. Frank Ragnow remains one of the league’s best centers.

remains one of the league’s best centers. Detroit has built its offensive identity around physicality and discipline up front.

Keeping Fraley ensures continuity for one of the league’s best units — and it helps John Morton transition into the OC role with trusted voices around him.

Key Takeaways

Fraley interviewed for the Seahawks’ OC position but chose to stay in Detroit.

He was recently promoted to run-game coordinator, though he downplayed the title.

His return preserves stability on one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

Detroit continues to invest in coaching retention, which speaks to the culture being built under Dan Campbell.

Bottom Line

Hank Fraley staying in Detroit is a quiet win for the Lions. While fans often focus on splashy player moves or new hires, keeping foundational coaching staff intact is just as crucial for sustained success. Fraley has played a pivotal role in Detroit’s rise, and his decision to remain loyal to the project could pay big dividends this fall.

Even if the title “looks good on paper,” the results up front have been very real.