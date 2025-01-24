Hank Fraley Gets Promotion With Detroit Lions

In an exciting move for the Detroit Lions, Hank Fraley has been promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach, as reported by Tom Pelissero. This promotion solidifies Fraley’s importance to the team as Dan Campbell works to reshape his coaching staff following the departure of both offensive and defensive coordinators.

Fraley’s promotion comes after a stellar stint as the Lions' offensive line coach, where he played a key role in developing one of the NFL’s most formidable offensive lines. Under his guidance, the Lions' offensive line has been integral to the team’s offensive success, particularly in the run game, which has been a major strength.

Hank Fraley’s Influence and Continuity

This move is a critical one for the Lions, as Fraley’s continued presence ensures stability in an area where the team has excelled. His leadership has been crucial in the development of star players like Frank Ragnow and other key members of the offensive line. Now, with his promotion to run game coordinator, Fraley will have a more significant role in overseeing and improving the team's offensive attack.

As Dan Campbell continues to remodel the staff, Fraley’s promotion shows a clear commitment to maintaining continuity and building on the success the Lions have experienced in recent seasons.