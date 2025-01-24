fb
Friday, January 24, 2025
Detroit Lions

Hank Fraley Gets Promotion With Detroit Lions

In an exciting move for the Detroit Lions, Hank Fraley has been promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach, as reported by Tom Pelissero. This promotion solidifies Fraley’s importance to the team as Dan Campbell works to reshape his coaching staff following the departure of both offensive and defensive coordinators.

Fraley’s promotion comes after a stellar stint as the Lions' offensive line coach, where he played a key role in developing one of the NFL’s most formidable offensive lines. Under his guidance, the Lions' offensive line has been integral to the team’s offensive success, particularly in the run game, which has been a major strength.

This move is a critical one for the Lions, as Fraley’s continued presence ensures stability in an area where the team has excelled. His leadership has been crucial in the development of star players like Frank Ragnow and other key members of the offensive line. Now, with his promotion to run game coordinator, Fraley will have a more significant role in overseeing and improving the team's offensive attack.

As Dan Campbell continues to remodel the staff, Fraley’s promotion shows a clear commitment to maintaining continuity and building on the success the Lions have experienced in recent seasons.

Detroit Lions OL Coach Hank Fraley Makes Decision for 2025
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
