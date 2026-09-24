Hao-Yu Lee Makes Honest Admission About Debut Season With Tigers

Hao-Yu Lee is finishing his rookie season looking like a legitimate candidate for an everyday role with the Detroit Tigers in 2027.

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He did not always believe he belonged.

Lee struggled after an oblique injury interrupted his spring training and the Tigers summoned him to the majors in April. He batted .205 with a .579 OPS during his initial stint, appearing overwhelmed at times before Detroit optioned him to Triple-A Toledo in early June.

The 23-year-old has since returned as a more confident and productive hitter. While discussing that transformation with 97.1 The Ticket, Lee admitted that his first trip to the majors came with considerable self-doubt.

“Originally when I got called up, I thought I wasn’t ready yet,” Lee said. “I had just been hurt and coming back — I mean, that’s just an excuse — I just thought everyone was better than me when I got called up. After I got sent down, A.J. gave me some confidence, so when I got back it just feels like, yeah, I can stay here, I can play up here. It’s not like everybody is better than me. I’m better, too.”

A.J. Hinch Helped Change Lee’s Perspective

Lee’s demotion did not last long, but the message he received before leaving made an impact.

Manager A.J. Hinch told Lee that Detroit’s roster decision was not an indictment of his ability. The Tigers needed to clear a spot for Gleyber Torres, who was returning from an oblique injury.

“It’s not because you’re not good enough,” Hinch told him. “It’s just, we need a spot.”

Lee returned less than two weeks later and gradually began showing why Detroit acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 Michael Lorenzen trade.

A series in Houston provided one confidence boost when future Hall of Famer Jose Altuve complimented Lee’s swing. Another arrived when Lee lined a Gerrit Cole slider into right field during a series against the New York Yankees.

“I was just like, damn, I just hit Gerrit Cole — I can hit anybody,” Lee said. “He’s been a Cy Young before and I still hit him.”

That may sound like a small moment during a long season, but it represented a meaningful mental breakthrough for a rookie who had spent his first several weeks believing he was overmatched.

Lee’s Production Has Made the Confidence Believable

The difference between Lee’s two major-league stints has been substantial.

Since June 1, Lee has batted .292 with an .827 OPS, according to the 97.1 report. Among American League hitters with at least 250 plate appearances during that span, his average ranked inside the top 10 and led the Tigers.

Lee has also produced several of Detroit’s biggest late-game hits.

He blasted a game-tying, two-run homer during an 11-8 comeback victory over the Chicago White Sox, a swing that also allowed him to set a Major League record for Taiwanese-born players. One week earlier, he finished a 12-pitch at-bat with a two-run triple that helped Detroit complete another comeback against the Colorado Rockies.

Additional highlights have included a go-ahead three-run homer at Wrigley Field and a pinch-hit, extra-inning single against the San Francisco Giants.

The official MLB transaction log shows that Detroit recalled Lee on June 13 after optioning him June 2. The hitter who returned was more selective and less consumed with guessing fastball.

“I settled down a little bit and started being patient,” Lee said. “That helped me a lot because when I first got called up, I was just trying to hit the fastball and guessing, so I was chasing a lot. Now I’m focused on the pitch that I want.”

Detroit Must Decide Whether Lee Is an Everyday Player

Hinch sees legitimate progress, but he is not ready to guarantee Lee a starting job.

“His transition wasn’t perfect at the beginning, but we fought through it, we sent him back down, he comes back and now he’s really emerging as a contributor,” Hinch said. “I don’t know to what extent. Is he gonna be a starter? Is he gonna be a platoon? Is he gonna come off the bench? But there’s something there to work with.”

Lee’s ability to handle both right-handed and left-handed pitching strengthens his case. Detroit has leaned heavily on platoons in recent seasons, making a young infielder with a balanced offensive profile particularly valuable.

There should also be an opportunity.

Torres can become a free agent after the season, leaving the Tigers with a possible opening at second base. Third base remains unsettled, while any decision involving Spencer Torkelson or Colt Keith could create additional movement around the infield.

Detroit has already begun prioritizing opportunities for its young players. Lee has done enough offensively to remain part of that conversation throughout the winter.

Lee Knows His Defense Must Improve

The largest obstacle between Lee and an everyday job is his glove.

He has been worth minus-five outs above average at second base and minus-six at third. His range and throwing metrics also sit near the bottom of the league.

Lee did not attempt to minimize those deficiencies.

“I mean, for sure I want to be an everyday player, but I can’t choose that,” Lee said. “So I’ll just work as hard as I can in the offseason to make adjustments and get better on my defense. It’s not good right now.

“I need to work as hard as I can to get better, so I can get a spot. I can’t just hit. I need defense. I need to help the pitcher and not just, like, the pitcher throws the ball, the ball is hit to me, and everybody is nervous. I don’t want that. I know I can get better.”

That level of honesty is encouraging, but improvement will have to follow. Detroit cannot confidently hand Lee an everyday infield position if his defense consistently takes away from what he provides at the plate.

Still, the Tigers now have a far more interesting player than the uncertain rookie who arrived in April. Lee learned that he could hit elite pitching, improved his approach and delivered in several pressure situations.

Whether that makes him a starter, platoon player or versatile bench piece remains unresolved. What no longer appears to be in question is whether Lee belongs in the majors.

He believes it now, and his bat has given the Tigers reason to believe it, too.