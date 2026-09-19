Hao-Yu Lee Makes MLB History With Record-Setting Home Run

Hao-Yu Lee did more than help the Detroit Tigers erase a six-run deficit Friday night.

He put his name alone in Major League Baseball history.

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Lee launched his 10th home run of the season during Detroit’s five-run eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox, breaking the single-season record for home runs by a Taiwanese-born Major League player. The two-run shot scored Eduardo Valencia and tied the game at 8-8 before Dillon Dingler put Detroit ahead and Riley Greene followed with a two-run homer.

HAO-YU LEE TIES IT UP IN THE 8TH pic.twitter.com/2K2ZV6xj0L — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 19, 2026

Lee finished the Tigers’ 11-8 victory with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. His sixth-inning double had already driven home Max Clark as Detroit began clawing back from an 8-2 deficit.

For a rookie season increasingly filled with Taiwanese baseball history, this was the biggest swing yet.

Lee Moves Past Yu Chang With No. 10

Lee entered Friday tied with Yu Chang, who had established the previous single-season record with nine home runs.

That tie lasted three days. Lee hit No. 9 Tuesday in Toronto, matching Chang’s mark, as the Taipei Times detailed following that performance.

The home-run record is not Lee’s first piece of Taiwanese MLB history this summer.

In August, he surpassed Chang’s record for the most hits in a season by a player born in Taiwan. At the time, MLB.com noted that Chang’s other single-season marks included nine homers, 39 RBIs and 32 runs. Lee has now moved beyond all three benchmarks.

The interesting part is how little Lee seemed interested in chasing the label when he broke the hits record.

“My goal is not to be the best Taiwanese player. I’m trying to be a great player in America,” Lee told MLB.com.

That goal is starting to look considerably less ambitious than it did in April.

Detroit Has a Bigger Hao-Yu Lee Question Coming

Friday’s performance pushed Lee to 10 home runs and 45 RBIs while raising his season slash line to roughly .261/.318/.431.

Those are not superstar numbers.

They are pretty interesting numbers for a 23-year-old rookie who has bounced between second and third base while learning Major League pitching in real time.

And there is a roster consequence attached.

Gleyber Torres can become a free agent after the season, which has already made Detroit’s long-term plan at second base a legitimate offseason question. Lee does not automatically inherit that job because he reached double-digit home runs. Detroit should be aiming higher than simply filling vacancies with whoever happens to be standing nearby.

But Lee keeps making the internal option harder to dismiss.

The Tigers have spent September giving their young players meaningful opportunities with 2027 in mind. Lee is doing more than occupying one of those lineup spots. He is producing enough to force himself into the discussion.

The Record Is Impressive. The Development Matters More.

There are still holes in Lee’s game.

His rookie season has included strikeouts, stretches of inconsistent contact and enough defensive movement that Detroit still has decisions to make about where he fits best. Ten home runs do not settle any of that.

They do tell us something.

Lee entered the season as an intriguing young infielder trying to establish whether his bat would translate against Major League pitching. Five months later, he owns multiple Taiwanese MLB records and has produced enough offense to make himself relevant to one of Detroit’s most important offseason decisions.

Friday’s home run will be remembered because it made history.

For the Tigers, the better development may be the player who hit it.