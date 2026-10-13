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TodayRed Wingsvs NJ · 6:00 PMStarts in 4h 35m · ESPN

Hao-Yu Lee Outhit Both AL All-Star Second Basemen

Featured graphic highlighting Hao-Yu Lee’s All-Star goal
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Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee played 114 games as a rookie in 2026 and hit .264 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs, along with three stolen bases on five attempts. His on-base percentage was .322, his slugging percentage was .424 and his OPS was .747, which FanGraphs scored as a 107 wRC+, or seven percent better than a league-average hitter.

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Lee is only 23 years old, and he is in line to be an everyday piece of the Tigers lineup in 2027. His teammate, rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle, made the American League All-Star team as a reserve this season. Lee has a goal of his own for next year.

Hao-Yu Lee Hopes to Make the 2027 MLB All-Star Game

Lee said as much to Focus Taiwan in a story published Oct. 12: “Once I make it, my goal for next year is to play in the All-Star Game.”

The 2027 All-Star Game is set for July 13 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. It will be the fourth time the ballpark has hosted the game and the first since 1990.

What an All-Star Second Baseman Actually Hits

The bar at the position is lower than the label suggests. Toronto’s Ernie Clement started at second base for the American League as its leading vote-getter, then finished 2026 hitting .259 with nine home runs, 48 RBIs and a .649 OPS in 158 games. Cleveland’s Travis Bazzana, the American League reserve at the position, hit .245 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .742 OPS in 124 games.

Lee’s .747 OPS was better than both, and his .264 average was the highest of the three. He did that in 114 games, 44 fewer than Clement played.

What Lee Needs in 2027

Lee’s own sentence sets the order. “Once I make it” comes before the All-Star Game, and making it means holding second base from Opening Day instead of working his way into the lineup over the first two months.

The rate production is already at the level the American League rewarded this summer. What Lee does not have yet is a full season of at-bats, and getting them depends on how the rest of Detroit’s infield sorts itself out, including Jace Jung’s place in the picture.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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