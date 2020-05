Detroit Tigers legend Jack Morris turns 65 today!

The 1984 World Series champion with Detroit (as well as 1991 with Minnesota, and 1992/93 with Toronto) was a four time All Star 1981, 1984, 1985, 1987, and 1999. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018, and currently works with Fox Sports Detroit as a color commentator.

Let’s throw it back to Morris getting the final out of his complete-game win in Game 4 of the 1984 World Series!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaePUp-9p3Iz