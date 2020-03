Detroit Sports Nation would like to extend it’s warmest Angel birthday wishes to Mr. Hockey, Gordie Howe. Howe, who would have been 92-years-old today, will forever be known as one of the greatest hockey players of all-time.

Enjoy this video that documents the career of Gordie Howe as a tribute to his greatness and to celebrate what would have been his 92nd birthday.

We miss you, Gordie!