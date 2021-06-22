Harlem Globetrotters tell NBA that they want to be the league’s next expansion team

Sharing is caring!

The NBA is considering expansion and the Harlem Globetrotters released an official statement to let the league know that they want in.

“As an organization whose storied history is already tightly interwoven within that of the NBA, the Harlem Globetrotters are looking for a long overdue seat at the table.” The statement said. “Our players were instrumental in the integration of the league dating back to 1949. We stood proudly as our players were recruited by NBA teams.”

Nation, would this be a good move for the NBA?