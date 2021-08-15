Harold Castro breaks up Indians RHP Tristan McKenzie’s perfect game bid in 8th inning

History was close to being made at Comerica Park this afternoon, and it wasn’t what the fans packed the venue to see.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Tristan McKenzie was perfect through 7 2/3 innings today against the Tigers, and was nearly just one inning away from throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history. However, it was Harold Castro who hit a line drive single to left field, spoiling his bid at the history books:

Hittin' Harold Castro ensures the 24th perfect game in MLB history won't be tossed today. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/w8o7eq3KRm — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 15, 2021