Former Michigan Standout Among 4 RBs to Try Out for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are not waiting for their running back depth to become a bigger problem.

With Sione Vaki temporarily sidelined by a broken nose and Jahmyr Gibbs still away from practice, Detroit brought in four free-agent running backs for workouts Tuesday: former Michigan standout Hassan Haskins, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Raheem Blackshear and Kylin James.

The reported group offers Detroit a different type of insurance as training camp moves deeper into padded work.

Lions Need Another Healthy Running Back

Vaki suffered a broken nose after being struck near the eye during Monday’s practice. Dan Campbell indicated that Vaki will be out for a short period, though his vision is expected to be fine.

His absence leaves Detroit thinner than planned.

Gibbs has remained involved in meetings and team activities but has not practiced during camp. That has left Isiah Pacheco, Jacob Saylors and Jabari Small handling much of the available work. Saylors and Small both received increased opportunities during Tuesday’s session.

The Lions may only need a temporary camp body. They could also discover a player capable of competing for a reserve role and helping on special teams.

Hassan Haskins Returns to Michigan

Haskins is the name most likely to grab the attention of Lions fans.

The former Michigan running back became a fan favorite in Ann Arbor before Tennessee selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 29 games over that stretch.

Haskins played in 12 games during the 2025 season, rushing 17 times for 47 yards and catching four passes for 13 yards. Across his NFL career, he has accumulated 229 rushing yards, 119 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

His offensive statistics are modest, but that may not be the main attraction for Detroit.

At 6-foot-2 and roughly 228 pounds, Haskins offers size, short-yardage ability and special-teams experience. Those traits could make him a logical replacement for some of the work Vaki was expected to handle.

He already understands what football means in Michigan. Could a return home give him the best opportunity to extend his NFL career?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Brings Championship Experience

Edwards-Helaire is the most accomplished player in the workout group.

Kansas City selected him with the final pick of the first round in 2020. He spent most of his career with the Chiefs, contributing to multiple championship teams before briefly playing for New Orleans.

The former LSU star has appeared in 52 regular-season games, rushing for 1,904 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has extensive experience as a receiver out of the backfield.

His role declined considerably in recent years. Edwards-Helaire played only two games for Kansas City in 2025, recording 13 rushing yards on seven carries. He also worked out for Miami shortly before visiting Detroit.

Still, Detroit may value his familiarity with high-pressure football and his ability to contribute in multiple areas.

A veteran who understands pass protection and can catch the football has a better chance of earning immediate trust than a completely inexperienced camp addition.

Raheem Blackshear Offers Return Ability

Blackshear may be the most natural special-teams fit.

The former Carolina Panthers running back has appeared in 41 NFL games, rushing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. His larger impact has come in the return game, where he has handled 66 kick returns for 1,734 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per return.

That experience could matter to Detroit.

The Lions already added Greg Dortch to strengthen their punt and kickoff return options, but competition is never a bad thing. Blackshear could provide backfield depth while also giving special-teams coordinator Dave Fipp another proven return candidate.

He recently worked out for San Francisco after the 49ers experienced their own running back injury.

Detroit may not be his only opportunity for long.

Kylin James Is the Wild Card

James is the least familiar name in the group, but perhaps the most intriguing developmental option.

He played collegiately at Central Arkansas and UNLV, producing 653 rushing yards and five touchdowns during his final college season while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He later joined the St. Louis Battlehawks for the 2026 UFL season and scored multiple touchdowns during the spring.

James does not have regular-season NFL experience.

He has participated in previous NFL workouts, including visits with Green Bay and Chicago, while searching for his first extended opportunity.

That makes him the true upside play.

The Lions could view James as a younger camp back who can absorb carries, contribute on special teams and potentially earn a practice-squad spot.

Which Running Back Fits Detroit Best?

The answer depends on what Detroit is looking for.

Haskins provides size and special-teams value. Edwards-Helaire offers experience and receiving ability. Blackshear brings proven return production. James supplies youth and developmental upside.

If the Lions want the closest stylistic replacement for Vaki, Haskins may make the most sense.

If they want a veteran who can quickly handle offensive responsibilities, Edwards-Helaire becomes more attractive.

Detroit could also sign more than one player if Gibbs’ absence continues or another injury appears. Training camp depth can disappear quickly, as the Lions have already learned at tight end and linebacker.

Bottom Line

The Lions worked out four running backs Tuesday as they search for reinforcements following Sione Vaki’s broken nose.

Hassan Haskins will draw the most local interest because of his Michigan career, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Raheem Blackshear and Kylin James each offer something different.

This may look like a small August transaction.

For one of these players, it could become the opportunity that keeps an NFL career alive.