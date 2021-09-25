Hassan Haskins second touchdown set up by HUGE pass play

On the second possession of the afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines didn’t take nearly as long to score as they did on their first. This particular drive took 4 plays and traveled 71 yards, highlighted by a huge second down conversion toss from Cade McNamara to Roman Wilson. The 38-yard toss, including a horsecollar tackle, led the Wolverines to the 2-yard line and an easy punch in for their second score on as many possessions. Check out the huge pass play below.
Roman Wilson can fly. 🏃💨@Trilllroman // @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/wJ2Na9Pffq
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 25, 2021
Michigan continues to move the ball and punch it into the end zone. Can they keep up this pace, Nation?