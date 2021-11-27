Hassan Haskins sets record with fifth touchdown v. OSU [VIDEO]

What a day for a senior! Hassan Haskins has put up five touchdowns on the ground, setting a University of Michigan record:

It was set up by this awesome hurdle, leading to a score:

Haskins plunged into the end zone to seal the game for the Wolverines!

