Inside Ahmed Hassanein’s Quest for Aidan Hutchinson’s Respect

Rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein isn’t just chasing sacks this spring—he’s chasing validation from Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson. For the sixth-round pick out of Boise State, earning Hutch’s nod is step one on the climb from promising depth piece to trusted playmaker.

TL;DR

Hassanein says his No. 1 goal is to “earn their respect”—especially Aidan Hutchinson’s.

He’s absorbing every detail of Kacy Rodgers’ scheme so teammates know he’s reliable.

Coaches love his hunger, and early flashes have already turned heads in OTAs.

Hassanein Wants to Earn Respect From Hutchinson

“I’m so excited,” Hassanein told Lions OnSI following Friday’s OTAs. “They’re such competitors, you know? And I’m so humbled for that because I just look at these guys and I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get to that level.’ You know what I’m saying? I can’t wait to play with that guy, to look at Hutch on the other side, or look at 92 on the other side and be like, ‘Let’s go get it,’ and just fire up the defense. Today was the first day that I told them. I was yelling and started going. I just want to earn their respect first, you know what I’m saying? I want to earn their respect, just earn everything. Earn everything that is given to me, nothing in life is given, everything has to be earned. I want to earn their respect and earn the opportunity to play with them.”

That raw eagerness—to impress Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, and the entire front seven—drives every rep Hassanein takes.

The Classroom Behind the Confidence

Hassanein credits defensive-line coach Kacy Rodgers for fast-tracking his NFL IQ:

“Coach Kacy does an amazing job explaining the whole defense… It’s not just see ball, get ball all the time. … When I understand what my other D-end does and what my D-tackle does, I add off of that. … It’s unlocking things I never knew.”

By mastering the big picture, he hopes Hutchinson sees him as a partner who understands fits, not just a raw, bull-in-a-china-shop pass rusher.

Why the Hassanein Hutchinson Respect Angle Matters

Culture fit: Dan Campbell’s defense prizes relentless pursuit and mental prep. Showing Hutch he owns both could accelerate Hassanein’s snap count.

Dan Campbell’s defense prizes relentless pursuit and mental prep. Showing Hutch he owns both could accelerate Hassanein’s snap count. Rotation upside: With Davenport easing back from injuries and veterans on pitch counts, Detroit needs a high-motor third edge rusher.

With Davenport easing back from injuries and veterans on pitch counts, Detroit needs a high-motor third edge rusher. Iron sharpens iron: Hutchinson’s technique notes could shave months off Hassanein’s learning curve.

Next Steps for Hassanein

Stack mistake-free days: Fewer mental errors mean more trust, more reps. Win the weight-room race: He’s already leaning into extra lifts to match Hutch’s power at the point of attack. Flash in 1-on-1s: Splash plays against the Lions’ revamped O-line will prove the rookie isn’t star-struck.

If he checks those boxes, don’t be surprised if Hutchinson is the first to bark his approval when the rookie finally detonates a quarterback in August.