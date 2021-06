Sharing is caring!

If you are already watching the Atlanta Hawks vs. the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, you already know exactly what you are about to see.

If you are not watching, you are in for a treat.

Watch as Hawks F John Collins goes above the rim as he posterizes 76ers C Joel Embiid with a thunderous dunk.

JOHN COLLINS JUST DID THAT!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/BhKzDQjDwF — BroBible (@BroBible) June 19, 2021