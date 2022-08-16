HBO releases trailer for Episode 2 of ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’

After what was a very exciting (and very quotable) first episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, it’s just about time to get ready for Episode 2, which will air tonight on HBO and HBO Max.

There will be a total of five episodes throughout training camp with Episode 2 airing tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Just moments ago, HBO released a trailer for tonight’s episode, and during the clip, Dan Campbell explains to his players exactly what will upset him if he sees it going on during their upcoming (at the time) preseason game against the Falcons.

Campbell explains that if he sees any players goofing around on the sideline while their teammates are out on the field fighting for a job, he will lose it.

Check it out.

About ‘Hard Knocks’ Training Camp with the Detroit Lions

From HBO:

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

Nation, how excited are you about watching our Detroit Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’? What are you looking forward to seeing as a feature story?

