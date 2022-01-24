HC Matt LaFleur comments on if Aaron Rodgers will return to Green Bay Packers in 2022

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Or, will Rodgers just decide to call it a career?

That will be one of the biggest questions this coming offseason and many believe Rodgers will leave a Packers team that could be staring a rebuild right in the eyes.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Rodgers and the chances of him returning to the Packers for the 2022 season.

From NFL.com:

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now and, so, I would say that what we talked about, I’m definitely gonna keep between him and myself, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously,” LaFleur said. “This guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team, and, so, I want to be respectful of his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself, and, certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

“I just want to do everything in our power to try to get him back here and making sure that he’s comfortable with the direction of our football team and confident that we can continue to have success here and again, try to find a way to get us kinda over that hump, so we can reach further and further and further,” LaFleur added. “Obviously at the end of this thing, only one team’s happy and until we’re holding that Lombardi Trophy, I don’t think we’re ever going to feel happy with where we’re at.”

Nation, do you think Rodgers will return to the Packers in 2022?