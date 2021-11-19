Head coach Jeff Blashill provides good news to Red Wings fans regarding Moritz Seider

The Detroit Red Wings lost defenseman Moritz Seider for the second half of last night’s 3rd period against the Vegas Golden Knights after the rookie defenseman blocked a shot and immediately hobbled off the ice, requiring assistance from the training staff to make it to the dressing room.

Thankfully, he doesn’t appear any worse for wear, as he skated during today’s practice in Arizona ahead of tomorrow’s road trip finale against the Coyotes.

And according to head coach Jeff Blashill, he anticipates Seider being in the lineup.

“Based on practice today, he looks like he’ll be able to go,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said Friday. “So, we plan on having him ready.”

Seider is second only to defenseman Filip Hronek in team ice time, and currently is second overall in the NHL in rookie scoring behind only that of his teammate and fellow Rookie Lucas Raymond.

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –