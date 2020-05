There is nothing better than watching a pair of heavyweights go at it on the hockey rink and that is exactly what you are going to see as Bob Probert takes on Marty McSorley.

Though there were not many punches thrown in this fight, it was very obvious just how strong each of these guys was!

Bob Probert vs Marty McSorley big time heavyweight tilt #Wings #Oilers pic.twitter.com/DPttMbRNB8 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) May 13, 2020

Man, do we miss Bob Probert!