Hendon Hooker Earning Praise from Detroit Lions Coaches

Hendon Hooker is showing signs of growth in his third year with the Detroit Lions. Coaches say his footwork, timing, and understanding of the offense have improved.

Year 3 is here for Hendon Hooker, and the Detroit Lions are starting to see it click.

It’s easy to forget that Hooker has yet to play a meaningful NFL snap — but that hasn’t stopped the Lions from keeping faith in his upside. After redshirting his rookie year while recovering from a torn ACL, Hooker spent most of 2024 as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff before sliding into the emergency third QB role during the playoffs.

Now in his third offseason, Hooker is healthy, engaged, and showing signs of real growth — and that’s not going unnoticed in Allen Park.

“He’s a puppy,” said quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell as quoted by Lions OnSI. “He’s still young. Does he have a lot of growth? Yeah… but that’s the same for every young guy going into year three.”

TL;DR

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker is taking a big step forward in Year 3, according to his coaches. Hooker has improved his footwork, is grasping the offense faster, and enters training camp battling veteran Kyle Allen for the QB2 spot behind Jared Goff.

Hendon Hooker Showing Progress as Lions Evaluate QB Depth

With organized team activities on the horizon, Hooker is taking advantage of every rep — whether it’s in the classroom or on the practice field.

“He’s off to a very good start, which is good. He’s getting better,” Brunell said.

Hooker’s footwork has been a primary focus under new offensive coordinator John Morton, who is putting an emphasis on quarterback mechanics, timing, and ball placement.

“It’s just, ‘Get better at this every day,’” Morton said. “A lot of it is footwork. Are you making the right decisions? Are you playing fast and smooth? When you do that, it helps with accuracy.”

That’s been one of the biggest areas of growth so far — and Brunell sees it clearly.

“He’s throwing the ball better, his footwork is better, and he understands our concepts,” Brunell added.

Open Competition for QB2

With Teddy Bridgewater retiring and Kyle Allen signed as a free agent, the QB2 job is up for grabs.

Allen, a seasoned veteran with 19 career starts, brings experience. But Hooker has a year in the Lions’ system and a chance to earn meaningful playing time in the preseason — especially with Detroit playing an extra game this year in the Hall of Fame Game.

“That two spot is open, so it’s good,” Brunell said. “Nothing is given to you in this league… Hendon’s going to have to earn that second spot.”

If he continues on his current path, that may be exactly what happens.

OTAs, Preseason Will Be Key

The Lions don’t typically play their starters much in the preseason, which means Hooker is in line to get extended reps. That’s a big deal for a quarterback who’s still waiting on meaningful live-game experience.

More snaps mean more tape. More tape means more trust.

And so far? The Lions like what they’re seeing.

Key Takeaways

Hendon Hooker is showing real progress in offseason workouts, especially in footwork and processing.

in offseason workouts, especially in footwork and processing. New OC John Morton is emphasizing clean mechanics and faster decision-making.

is emphasizing clean mechanics and faster decision-making. Hooker is competing with Kyle Allen for the backup job behind Jared Goff.

behind Jared Goff. The Lions will play four preseason games, giving Hooker a golden opportunity to showcase improvement.

The Bottom Line

Hendon Hooker is still waiting on his NFL moment. But he’s not standing still.

He’s building confidence, mastering concepts, and making sure that if — or when — his number is called, he’s ready.

“Every year he’s just going to get better,” Brunell said. “You’ll see a better version of him than you did last year, and I’m excited about that.”

So are Lions fans.



Sources: Lions OnSI, ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.