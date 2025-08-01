Hendon Hooker Injury Watch: Lions QB Slammed in Loss to Chargers

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker may have walked off the field on Thursday night, but concerns about a potential concussion are looming large after a jarring hit during the team’s 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

The moment, captured and analyzed by medical professional Jimmy Liao, MD, showed Hooker taking a direct shot to the back of his head while being tackled near the sideline. The video, shared on social media, highlights just how hard Hooker’s head bounced off the turf. Liao described the hit as an “absolutely nasty head trauma” and cautioned that it increased his risk of concussion, especially considering Hooker had already suffered a concussion last preseason.

Hendon Hooker takes an absolutely nasty head trauma

-Full speed vid then 1/4 speed

-See sideline reaction

-Back of head inc risk for concussion

-Kept playing but needs monitor for delayed symptoms

-Had concussion last preszn

-Needs to stop scrambling so much or he won't last pic.twitter.com/MuHCGXagRz — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 1, 2025

TL;DR

Hendon Hooker took a violent hit to the back of his head Thursday night vs. Chargers.

Thursday night vs. Chargers. He continued playing but is being monitored for delayed concussion symptoms .

. Hooker previously had a concussion during the 2024 preseason .

. Dr. Jimmy Liao warns that if Hooker keeps scrambling this much, “ he won’t last. “

“ Hooker went 3-for-6 passing (18 yds, 1 INT) and had 3 carries for 9 yards.

Why it matters

Hooker is trying to solidify his spot as the primary backup to Jared Goff this season, but health setbacks like this one could complicate things fast. He stayed in the game after the hit, completing 3-of-6 passes for just 18 yards and one interception, while also rushing three times for nine yards.

The outing wasn’t particularly sharp, but it’s the hit and its implications that stole the headlines.

Hooker’s playing style: asset or risk?

Hooker’s mobility has always been one of his greatest weapons, dating back to his time at Tennessee, but it’s becoming clear that if he wants to carve out a long NFL career, he may need to adjust his scrambling habits. Liao noted that the former third-round pick is “putting himself at risk” with the way he’s moving outside the pocket, especially given his history of head injuries.

This is especially concerning for a Lions team that already has major Super Bowl aspirations. Hooker is expected to play a key developmental role behind Goff, and could be the future of the position in Detroit. But not if he’s sidelined with repeated injuries.

Protect the Backup

Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t speak specifically on Hooker’s hit postgame, but you can bet this will be a topic of discussion inside the building.

With Goff sitting out the preseason, the Lions are giving Hooker every chance to earn reps and grow in John Morton’s new-look offense. But the coaching staff may need to install more guardrails, both literal and figurative, if they want their young signal caller to stay upright.

The Bottom Line

Hendon Hooker’s Hall of Fame Game didn’t go as planned, with poor numbers, an interception, and now a potential concussion scare.

It’s not time to panic, but it is time to take his health seriously. If Hooker is truly going to be the next in line under center for Detroit, he needs to stay on the field, something that won’t happen if these hits keep piling up.

Let’s just hope Thursday’s scare is the last of its kind.