Hendon Hooker Predicted To Be Traded By Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2025 offseason, there is no question about it that Jared Goff will be the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, the backup quarterback spot remains in question, especially with veteran Teddy Bridgewater set to hit free agency. This uncertainty has led to speculation that the Lions could part ways with their third-round pick from the 2023 draft, Hendon Hooker.

The Backup QB Situation

With Bridgewater joining the Lions late in the season to serve as Goff’s backup, it became clear that Hooker’s role in Detroit was not solidified. Hooker, who was drafted as a developmental quarterback, did not see much action in his rookie season and was even relegated to the inactive list during the Lions’ playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. This demotion raises questions about his future in Detroit, especially given Goff's long-term contract.

Why the Lions Could Trade Hendon Hooker

At this point, it seems unlikely that Hendon Hooker will see meaningful playing time behind Goff in Detroit. With the Lions’ roster primarily set and most of their core players locked into long-term deals, Hooker could become a trade piece. TWSN’s team predicts that the Lions will look to trade Hooker this offseason, potentially receiving a fourth-round pick in return from a QB-needy team.

Trading Hooker could allow Detroit to add a more experienced backup quarterback—someone better equipped to step in for Goff in the event of an injury. Given Hooker’s limited experience and development in his first season, the Lions might feel that another QB, with a proven track record of filling in during critical moments, could be a better fit for their needs.

A Fresh Opportunity for Hooker

For Hendon Hooker, a trade could provide the opportunity to develop into a starting role elsewhere. A move could benefit both him and the Lions, as it would give Hooker a chance to grow in a new system while allowing Detroit to address the backup quarterback position with a more reliable option for 2025 and beyond.

With all of this being said, I believe the Lions will hold on to Hooker, unless they are given an offer they cannot refuse.