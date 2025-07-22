Hendon Hooker Shines as QB2 Battle Heats Up at Lions Camp

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is making the most of his opportunity to prove he belongs behind Jared Goff on the depth chart. With the QB2 job wide open heading into training camp, Hooker delivered his most polished performance yet, showcasing improvements that have coaches and teammates taking notice.

TLDR:

Dan Campbell confirmed QB2 is an open competition.

Hooker showed noticeable improvement in footwork, urgency, and timing at Monday’s camp.

Hooker says he’s more confident and quicker with his processing.

Teammates are encouraging and noticing the change.

Hooker appears more comfortable in the pocket and is building chemistry with pass catchers.

Monday marked one of his best days as a Lion.

Dan Campbell Throws Down the Challenge

On Monday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it crystal clear: the backup quarterback role is up for grabs, and Hendon Hooker has every chance to take it.

Campbell didn’t just toss Hooker into the fire without a plan. He gave the second-year QB a checklist: improve your urgency, clean up your footwork, and show command of the offense.

And just one day later, Hooker answered the call.

Hooker Steps Up in a Big Way

Taking the reins of the second-team offense on Day 2 of camp, Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit noted that Hooker looked sharp, really sharp.

His footwork was tighter, his throws came out with confidence, and he was able to deliver passes even in a cluttered pocket. The timing? Crisp. The rhythm? There. It was the kind of progress coaches hope to see, especially from a player who missed all of his rookie year recovering from an ACL tear.

“The differences that I made this offseason by playing fast and playing on time and on rhythm, it feels completely different from last year. And OTAs, as well,” Hooker told reporters after practice.

Confidence Breeds Chemistry

Hooker also pointed to his improved processing as a key part of his development.

“I think that I’m processing it a lot more. I have a lot more confidence in the huddle,” Hooker said. “My teammates can see it, as well, because they’re giving me good feedback when I go in the locker room. Encouraging them, they’re encouraging me. It’s great to feel back into the groove.”

That groove is translating into a calm, collected quarterback who’s not just managing the offense, but owning it. Whether it was his command of the huddle or how he pushed the ball downfield, this was arguably Hooker’s best practice since arriving in Detroit.

The Big Picture

Jared Goff is entrenched as the starter, but Hooker’s strong Day 2 performance signals that the Lions might have something special developing behind him. Veteran Kyle Allen is still in the mix, but Hooker’s noticeable progress could put him in the driver’s seat if he keeps stacking good days.

Training camp is long, but Hooker just made a big first impression.