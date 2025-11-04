Carolina Panthers Make Shocking Decision on Hendon Hooker

The Carolina Panthers have officially released quarterback Hendon Hooker, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The move comes less than two weeks after Hooker was elevated from the practice squad to the Panthers’ active roster.

Hooker’s brief tenure in Carolina was the latest chapter in what’s been a turbulent start to his NFL career. The 27-year-old quarterback was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, where he starred as one of college football’s most efficient passers before suffering a torn ACL late in his senior season.

After spending his rookie year recovering, Hooker was activated by the Lions in December 2023 but never appeared in a regular-season game. He was released by Detroit on August 25, 2025, and quickly signed by the Panthers, who shuttled him between the practice squad and active roster before Tuesday’s release.

In limited NFL action, Hooker has appeared in three games, completing 66.7% of his passes for 62 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

While his time in Carolina was short-lived, Hooker’s strong collegiate résumé and experience in multiple offensive systems could earn him another opportunity elsewhere, particularly with teams in need of a developmental backup or injury insurance at quarterback.