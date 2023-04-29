In the 3rd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions drafted QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. Despite suffering a torn ACL in November, Hooker had impressive seasons with the Volunteers. GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have emphasized that Jared Goff remains the Lions' starting quarterback, but Hooker provides depth to the position. Following his selection, Hooker discussed his eagerness to work with Goff and learn from his experience.

Key Points

The lions selected Hooker in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Hooker says he is eager to learn from Goff

Hooker gives the Lions depth and insurance at QB position

GM Brad Holmes addresses backup QB spot by drafting Hooker, fulfilling a vow to do better than in 2022.

Hendon Hooker talks about Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

After getting selected by the Lions, Hooker spoke to the local media and he explained how he plans to learn from and admire Goff.

“To be a sponge,” he said, “to come in and learn everything, every nuance, how to be a pro, first and foremost. And then, just admire him. He’s been in the league for a long time and he’s done a great job of developing every year. He’s been able to get better and better, and that’s all you can ask for.

“I’m definitely going to be picking his brain whenever I can. I hope I don’t get annoying to him, but I’m just that kind of person. I just want to get in and do my job and continue to get better day by day.”

Bottom Line: Hooker gives the Lions depth and insurance

Holmes vowed that he was going to address the backup QB spot much better this year than he did in 2022, and he did exactly that and more by selecting Hooker. Yes, Hooker will serve as Goff's backup as soon as he is healthy to do so, but he also gives the Lions an insurance policy if Goff were to get injured or if he was to take a step back from what he was in 2022.