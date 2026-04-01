Former Lions QB Hendon Hooker Finds New Home

The next chapter of Hendon Hooker’s NFL journey is set.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the former Detroit Lions draft pick is signing with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent. Hooker most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers after brief stops with the New York Jets following his departure from Detroit.

A fresh start after a winding path

Hooker’s time in Detroit was brief but closely watched.

Selected by the Lions in the third round (68th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hooker entered the league with intrigue after an impressive college career at Tennessee. However, his development was slowed early as he worked back from injury and navigated a crowded quarterback room.

He ultimately appeared in just three games for Detroit, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards.

The Lions moved on prior to the 2025 season, and Hooker has since bounced between rosters, including stints with Carolina and the Jets.

Opportunity in Tennessee

Now, Hooker gets another opportunity—this time with the Titans.

While details of his role remain unclear, the move offers a chance to reset in a new system and compete for a spot on the roster heading into the 2026 season.

For a quarterback still early in his professional career, stability and opportunity will be key.

The takeaway

Hooker’s path hasn’t been linear, but it isn’t uncommon for young quarterbacks to find their footing after multiple stops early in their careers.

Tennessee now becomes the latest team to take a look—and potentially, the place where Hooker can begin to carve out a more permanent role.