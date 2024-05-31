Hendon Hooker’s Growth in OTAs Signals Promising Development for Detroit Lions

Hendon Hooker Is Moving In The Right Direction

As the Detroit Lions continue their second week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), head coach Dan Campbell shared his observations on Hooker’s progress with the media. Campbell expressed a genuine sense of optimism about Hooker’s recent performance, particularly noting improvements in how he handles his quarterback duties.

“There was some improvement yesterday (Wednesday) that we had really been looking for,” Campbell commented. “And you felt a little bit of—there’s some development there that was really good to see. Just some of his reads, some of the throws he made. It’s hard to put a timeline on things. Every player grows at a different level—especially at that position. […] You just need to see growth, so yesterday it was good to see.”

The Learning Phase: Adjusting to the NFL

This spring marks Hendon Hooker’s first full participation in an NFL camp, and he’s taking full advantage of the opportunity to refine his skills. Despite the challenges, Hooker is embracing the steep learning curve as he integrates more deeply with the Lions’ offensive system.

“It’s a learning curve,” Hooker explained during a press meet in Allen Park. “So you know, jumping in and really taking real reps, navigating through the offense, through audibles and checks, it’s a new perspective. But I’m enjoying the process.”

Staying Grounded: Focused on Improvement

While Hendon Hooker is currently a strong contender for the QB2 position this fall, his immediate goals are centered on building day-by-day improvements. His focus remains on gaining confidence, mastering the offense, and enhancing his overall gameplay—critical steps for his continued development in the NFL.

“Continue to gain confidence, continue to master the offense, and just complete balls,” Hooker continued. “So, just getting back into the rhythm of moving off my spot and completing balls. Just playing free. That’s what I’m trying to get to: just playing free like I was at Tennessee.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Coach’s Confidence: Campbell’s comments reflect a belief in Hooker’s potential and appreciation for his recent improvements, signaling a positive direction for his development. Adjustment to Professional Play: Hooker’s first NFL spring camp is a significant adjustment period, but his proactive attitude and enjoyment of the learning process are promising indicators of his potential. Focus on Fundamental Growth: Hooker’s dedication to mastering the basics and his desire to play more freely are essential for his transition from college to professional football.

The Bottom Line: A Future Built on Daily Progress

Hooker’s approach to OTAs and his transparent enjoyment of the learning process underscore a promising trajectory for his career with the Detroit Lions. By focusing on consistent daily improvements and adapting to the demands of professional football, Hooker is not just preparing for the upcoming season but is also laying the groundwork for long-term success in the NFL.