Henry Ramos gets in fight during home run trot [Video]

So, have you ever seen a fight break out right in the middle of a home run trot?

Well, that is exactly what you are about to see as Henry Ramos of the Reno Aces blasted a home run against the Tacoma Rainiers and then got into a fight as he rounded the bases.

Watch as Ramos yells something back at Rainiers’ pitcher Brian Schlitter before all hell breaks loose. Ramos takes off his helmet and throws it at the shortstop, hitting him in the chest. At that point, the benches clear and there is a lot of pushing and shoving.

MID HOMERUN TROT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/X57hYg6Hqp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2021