Here is your chance to work for the Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Back in the day, I had the opportunity to work for the Detroit Lions and though it was a lot of hard work, having the opportunity to hang around some of my childhood heroes, like Barry Sanders, made it worth it.

Well, if you have always wanted to work for the Lions, and you have the necessary skills required, here is your chance.

On Thursday, Caio Brighenti, who is now an analyst for the Lions, posted a link to draw in candidates for a full-time Football Systems Developer opening within the organization.

Check it out and if you are interested, make sure to apply!

This developer will support the Football Information team, so data science skills are a bonus—but not expected or required. If you do check some of those boxes, make sure to include that in your application. — Caio Brighenti (@CaioBrighenti) April 15, 2021