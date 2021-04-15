Here is your chance to work for the Detroit Lions

by

Sharing is caring!

Back in the day, I had the opportunity to work for the Detroit Lions and though it was a lot of hard work, having the opportunity to hang around some of my childhood heroes, like Barry Sanders, made it worth it.

Well, if you have always wanted to work for the Lions, and you have the necessary skills required, here is your chance.

On Thursday, Caio Brighenti, who is now an analyst for the Lions, posted a link to draw in candidates for a full-time Football Systems Developer opening within the organization.

Check it out and if you are interested, make sure to apply!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.