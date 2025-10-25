2 Detroit Lions Icons Miss Out on Hall of Fame Advancement

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its list of 52 Modern-Era semifinalists, but two familiar Detroit Lions legends didn’t make the cut.

Among the 76 players eliminated from the original 128 nominees were wide receiver Herman Moore and kicker Jason Hanson, two of the most consistent and beloved players in franchise history.

Herman Moore’s Incredible Four-Year Peak

Between 1994 and 1997, Herman Moore was one of the most dominant wide receivers in football. Over that four-year span, he hauled in 405 receptions for 5,448 yards and 42 touchdowns, numbers that put him among the elite of his era.

During that stretch, Moore was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls and earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times. His 1995 campaign was especially remarkable, when he led the league with 123 receptions for 1,686 yards and 14 touchdowns, setting franchise records that still stand as some of the most impressive single-season marks in team history.

Even after his playing days ended, Moore’s impact on the franchise has endured. He remains second all-time in Lions receiving yards and is remembered as one of the most precise route-runners and reliable targets in team history.

Jason Hanson’s Longevity and Legacy

Jason Hanson, meanwhile, defined consistency. Drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft, he went on to play 327 career games, the most in franchise history, and spent his entire 21-year career in Detroit.

Hanson made 495 field goals on 601 attempts, converting at an impressive 82.4% rate, and scored more points than any other player in Lions history. His dependability earned him two Pro Bowl selections and the 1992 PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, a rare honor for a kicker.

Through good seasons and bad, Hanson was the constant. His accuracy, clutch kicks, and quiet leadership made him one of the most respected specialists of his generation.

The Bottom Line

Neither Herman Moore nor Jason Hanson advanced to the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting, but their place in Detroit Lions history is unquestioned.

Both men represent what the franchise stands for, excellence, loyalty, and professionalism. Even if Canton never calls, their legacies in Honolulu Blue will always endure at Ford Field and beyond.