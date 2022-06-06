Herman Moore nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

As one of the top players in team history, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore endeared himself to fans in the Motor City during his 11 seasons donning the Honolulu Blue. And prior to establishing himself in the NFL, he was tearing up the field at The University of Virginia, where he currently ranks 2nd overall in team history 2,504 career receiving yards and ranks first in receiving yards in a season with 1,190 yards (on 54 catches) set in 1990; that season, he was named 1st team All-ACC, 1st team All-American and also finished 6th in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

And he’s officially being recognized for his collegiate accomplishments by earning himself a nomination for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Congratulations to Heath Miller and Herman Moore!#GoHoos https://t.co/JsVSC7pK4e — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) June 6, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Additionally, there are several other former members of the Lions who have been nominated, and they include:

RB Reggie Bush

DB Mark Carrier

EDGE Dwight Freeney

CB Todd Lyght

QB Kellen Moore

DT Haloti Ngata

LB Matt Russell

Herman Moore was one of the top players in Lions history

Moore’s career really took off with the Lions in the 1992 season when he racked up 966 receiving yards while hauling in 51 catches. It wouldn’t be long before he earned his first career Pro-Bowl nomination. 1995 was a masterpiece for Moore, hauling in an NFL-leading 123 passes for 1,683 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Moore was originally drafted by the Lions in the 1st round of the 1991 NFL Draft, and spent the first 11 years of his career with the team before finishing in 2002 with the New York Giants. During his career with the Lions, he amassed a total of 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

In 2018, Moore was also inducted into the Pride of the Lions.

“Do I think I deserve it? Absolutely,” Moore said in 2018. “I think that it’s a team sport, and there’s a lot of guys and people who are important to myself and my career that made this happen.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

