The Detroit Red Wings were able to get a massive monkey off their backs on Sunday night by finally defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time in 17 tries.

They powered their way to a 5-4 overtime shootout victory thanks to regulation goals from Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha, as well as shootout goals from Larkin and Fabbri.

If you missed the top highlights from the game, we’ve got you covered.