Detroit Red Wings News

Hilarious interview with Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

You can’t say they don’t have a sense of humor!

Detroit Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri sat down to participate in the XFinity Fastest Interview Challenge, and the results are absolutely hilarious.

Before Fabbri’s November trade to the Red Wings from St. Louis, he and Bertuzzi had been teammates at Guelph (OHL).

