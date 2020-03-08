Hilarious interview with Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri (VIDEO)

You can’t say they don’t have a sense of humor!

Detroit Red Wings forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri sat down to participate in the XFinity Fastest Interview Challenge, and the results are absolutely hilarious.

Bert and Fabs take on the @Xfinity Fastest Interview… Challenge. 😂 And yes, it's amazing. pic.twitter.com/fHBozsC9Ry — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 7, 2020

- Advertisement -

Before Fabbri’s November trade to the Red Wings from St. Louis, he and Bertuzzi had been teammates at Guelph (OHL).