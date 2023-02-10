Merch
Jamaal Williams highlights Lions

Hilarious video emerges of Jamaal Williams breaking down his 2022 highlights

By W.G. Brady

Jamaal Williams is a national freaking treasure and he is all ours! During the 2022 season, Williams rose to the occasion as he had to take over as Detroit's lead running back, as D'Andre Swift was dealing with injuries. For the first time in his career, Williams rushed for over 1,000 yards, and while doing so, he did something that NOBODY thought he would do. HE BROKE BARRY SANDERS' SINGLE-SEASON RECORD FOR MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS!!! Now, a video has emerged showing Williams breaking down his 2022 highlights.

Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions

Jamaal Williams breaks down his highlights

On Friday, NFL Twitter dropped a video of Williams breaking down his 2022 highlights, and as you are about to see, it is absolute perfection!

Williams by the Numbers in 2022

To say Williams had a career year would be a major understatement. Going into the season, Williams had rushed for a total of 2,586 yards and 13 touchdowns over five seasons. Here is what he did in 2022 alone.

  • 17 games
  • 1,066 yards rushing
  • 17 touchdowns
  • 12 catches
  • 73 receiving yards
Lions Notes

