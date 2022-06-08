A.J. Hinch full of praise after Tigers sweep Pirates

The Detroit Tigers were able to rebound from their disappointing sweep against the New York Yankees, taking both games against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park to finish 2-3 on their road swing.

It was another strong start from pitcher Alex Faedo that paced Detroit, along with the go-ahead single from veteran slugger Miguel Cabrera that helped them to a 3-1 victory. Their record in 2022 so far now stands at 23-33.

Meanwhile, it was another strong game from Daz Cameron assisting in the win. His RBI triple got things going for the Tigers in the 2nd inning. Later in the 8th inning, it was Cameron striking again with an RBI single that scored Eric Haase.

For Faedo, he allowed only one run on three hits in five innings.

Hinch had plenty of praise for his players

“He’s coming up big with two outs and we had a couple of two-out hits that were big. I like how he’s using the opposite field, he’s obviously got a lot of power when the ball gets away from him, he can do some damage,” manager A.J. Hinch said afterward. “But when you pick a good pitch and stay within yourself, the game can reward you when you hit the ball hard.”

He also was sure to give shoutouts to both Cameron and Cabrera, both of whom factored into the victory.

“He was good, he was really good early,” Hinch said of Cameron. “Even once they tied the game, I love how he responded to not having the lead anymore. He hung in there and won some big at-bats. He had plenty left in the tank when I took him out, it’s nice to see him continue to put up good outings.”

“It’s 3,000+ hits, he’s incredible in those big moments,” Hinch said of Cabrera. “He doesn’t try to do too much, he hit the ball hard and got rewarded for it. He’s an incredible hitter still to this day – he plays the game.”

