“Historic Stuff”: Detroit Tigers Pitching Staff Delivers Dominant Streak

For just the third time in franchise history, and the first since 1949, the Detroit Tigers starting pitchers have gone 6+ innings without giving up a run in three straight games.
The Detroit Tigers’ starting rotation has etched its name into the record books once again after achieving a feat not seen in more than 70 years. According to a post on the team’s official X account, Tigers starters have thrown 6.0+ shutout innings in three consecutive games, a streak previously accomplished only twice in franchise history, in 1910 and 1949.

Detroit Tigers

The historic run highlights the rotation’s recent dominance, with Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty leading the charge. Skubal, who has been the staff’s ace all season, delivered six scoreless frames in his latest outing, while Flaherty and rookie Troy Melton matched the effort in back-to-back starts.

Detroit’s pitching has been a bright spot during a challenging July, providing a glimpse of what the team could look like if its arms continue to fire on all cylinders. The tweet celebrating the milestone, simply captioned “historic stuff”, quickly gained traction among fans, who praised the rotation’s resilience and performance.

With the rare achievement now etched into team history, the Tigers will look to keep the momentum rolling as they continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Richard Knight
