‘Hitting is Hard’: A.J. Hinch Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Struggles at the Plate

A.J. Hinch is running out of things to say

The Detroit Tigers are grappling with inconsistency, as evidenced by their recent loss to the Miami Marlins, which saw another sterling pitching performance go unrewarded due to a lackluster offense. In a disheartening repeat of recent games, the Tigers once again failed to capitalize on a dominant start from pitcher Casey Mize. Despite Mize’s impressive handling of the Marlins’ lineup, the Tigers’ bats remained quiet, leading to a 2-0 defeat at Comerica Park.

The Big Picture:

The Detroit Tigers’ season narrative took another frustrating turn as Casey Mize delivered a standout performance, only allowing two hits and two runs at the very start before becoming virtually unhittable. Mize exited in the seventh inning with the Tigers still trailing due to an early deficit that the offense couldn’t overcome.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles and the game’s outcome, Manager A.J. Hinch expressed his frustration: “We’ve been having a hard time being consistent,” Hinch noted. “But then you like those days where we knock out 10 runs or 12 runs or a bunch of hits. It’s frustrating when it’s this roller-coaster ride of success and failure. We have to pull ourselves out of it again, because back-to-back games where you don’t score isn’t good enough.”

The Tigers had opportunities throughout the game, generating seven singles and putting runners on base in seven innings, yet they left 10 men stranded. The inability to capitalize on these chances was a point of contention for Hinch. “There’s the definition of missed opportunities,” he said. “Some of them, a lot of them, had to come with two out, but we had some runners that we got on base to lead off innings and didn’t advance them 90 feet. Very tough in a series-deciding game to leave a lot of opportunities out there where a hit or two would make a big difference.”

A.J. Hinch also touched on the complexity of hitting in major league baseball and the team’s need for more than just effort. “Hitting is hard,” he admitted. “And anything that we say comes across like an excuse. Actions, really, is what we need. And it’s not a one-size-fits-all for 13 hitters, or 14 or 15 guys that we’ve had come up here.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Casey Mize’s Strong Start: Despite allowing two runs to the first two batters, Mize was nearly flawless for the rest of his outing, leaving the game in the seventh inning after holding the Marlins to just those two early runs. Offensive Struggles Persist: The Tigers failed to support Mize’s effort, failing to score in the game and leaving 10 runners stranded on base, highlighting ongoing issues with executing in key situations. Manager’s Insight: A.J. Hinch expressed frustration with the team’s inconsistency and emphasized the need for better execution, particularly in taking advantage of opportunities to score.

The Bottom Line:

The Tigers’ recent performances highlight a critical need for consistency and execution, particularly in clutch situations. As the team looks to rebound from these setbacks, the pressure is on both the players and the coaching staff to find solutions that can turn potential into victories.

With the season progressing, the Tigers must address their offensive inconsistencies to support their pitchers’ efforts adequately. The next games will be crucial for the team to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in their quest to climb back to a winning record.